WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a son shot and killed his own father Sunday night, but did it to defend his stepmother from abuse.

It happened on Lott Road in Wilmer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot and killed was beating up his wife when his son shot him to stop the abuse.

As of now, there have been no charges filed. The case will go to a grand jury.