MCSO: Man arrested for incest, rape, other charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man on several charges including 6 counts of rape, 4 counts of sodomy, 2 counts of sex abuse and 3 counts of incest. The sheriff’s office posted the charges against 43-year-old William Storey Jr. of Grand Bay on Twitter.

We expect more details when police escort Storey to jail later Friday morning. We’ll bring that to you LIVE on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook Page.

MCSO arrest WILLIAM STOREY, JR. Rape 1st x 3, Rape 2 x 3, sodomy 1st x 2, sex abuse x2, Incest x 3, sodomy 2nd x 2. #predator #crimetips pic.twitter.com/UIXHucpgqh — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) January 29, 2021

According to online records, he has previous arrests for forgery, domestic violence and stolen property..