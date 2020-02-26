MCSO identifies victim in Grand Bay shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) -- A new bill in the Alabama Legislature would make it illegal to prescribe, dispense or administer puberty-suppressing drugs or cross-sex hormones to children wanting to change their sex.

Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, is sponsoring HB303, also known as the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, that would also ban certain surgeries, such as hysterectomies, mastectomies or castrations, from being performed on children under the age of 19.