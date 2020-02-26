MCSO identifies victim in Grand Bay shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriffs Office sent the following press release Wednesday.

On February 22, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called to 8857 Viana Street, Grand Bay for a woman who had been shot.

MCSO Detectives said the shooter, ROBERT GREGORY THOMAS (DOB 4/2/67) was at the scene when deputies arrived and admitted to the shooting the deceased in self defense. Mr. Thomas stated NORMA JEAN “GINNY” WILSON (DOB 5/14/76), pointed a gun at Him and threatened to shoot him. Ms Wilson was someone known to Mr. Thomas, however, she was told not to come on property because of her threats and erratic behavior. A witness at the scene confirmed his story and the case will be turned over to DA and Grand Jury.


Lori Myles

