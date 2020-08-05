MCSO Crime Map: Shooting off Michigan Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting happened on Van Lee Circle, off Michigan Avenue, Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. according to the Mobile County Crime Map.
According to the map, it happened at 8:56 p.m. Mobile Police responded.
News 5 is reaching out to gather more information.
