UPDATE: Person shot, killed at Avalon Apartments

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (11:12 p.m. 8/3/20): WKRG News 5’s Amber Grigley confirms a person was killed at Avalon Apartments.

A person was shot at Avalon Apartments off Michael Blvd at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

This is a developing story. We will update you when more details become available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories