UPDATE: Person shot, killed at Avalon Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (11:12 p.m. 8/3/20): WKRG News 5’s Amber Grigley confirms a person was killed at Avalon Apartments.

A person was shot at Avalon Apartments off Michael Blvd at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

This is a developing story. We will update you when more details become available.

