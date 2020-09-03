MCPSS updates WiFi bus locations and answers frequently asked questions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools posted an updated list of its WiFi buses.

In a Facebook post, the district reported the change is due to requests by parents. The post said, “By parents’ request, we have moved one of our buses equipped with WiFi to Dreamland Skate Center at 5672 Three Notch Road. We will no longer have a bus parked at Navco Park.”

New list showing MCPSS WiFi bus locations

The district also made a post explaining 12 of its most frequently asked questions in regards to the 2020 school year.

Read the full post below:

” 1. How do I log in to Schoology?

Go to mcpss.schoology.com. (Note: Do not put www in front of the web address). Your child’s username will be his or her first, middle and last initial, followed by the last 6 digits of his or her ID#, and @stu.mcpss.com (Example: STM123456@stu.mcpss.com) If you are using an MCPSS-issued computer, you may not need to include the @stu.mcpss.com to log on. Your child’s password: Capitalize the first letter of the first name, lowercase the first letter of the last name, and add the 8-digit birthdate. (Example: Sm01012010).

2. If we are on a waitlist for a device or hotspot, when can we expect to receive it?

More devices and hotspots are on the way to schools for students still in need of them. Schools are issuing the hotspots as soon as they are received. Please listen out for updates from your school. If you are waiting for a hotspot, you can access wifi delivered by our buses deployed around the county in the meantime.

3. What can I do when I have problems logging in?

Call your school during school hours or our Technical Support Hotline at 221-7777 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for help. Both the schools and the hotline are handling a large volume of calls, so if you are unable to get through, please be patient and try again.

4. If my student cannot log in due to technical problems or lack of equipment, will he/she be counted absent this week?

Attendance will officially be counted starting on September 8.

5. Can we access Schoology on a smartphone?

Yes!

6. Do we have to follow the teacher’s schedule, or can we log in later in the day? Will the teacher’s live lessons be recorded for viewing later on?

Students are strongly encouraged to be logged on and present during the normal school day for the live lessons. However, if that is impossible, the lessons are recorded and are available to access at a later time.

7. With the Labor Day holiday on Monday, when will meal pickup be next week?

Meal pickup for next week has been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the usual time, which is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at most schools.

8. When will we receive our letter with vouchers for free home internet?

We have been informed by ALSDE that they are continuing to mail broadband voucher letters out over the next couple of weeks.

9. Is PE required each day?

Yes, PE is required daily by the state of Alabama for elementary and middle school students. For high school, students are required to take one year of physical education.

10. Are electives required each day?

It depends on the type of elective and the grade level. Please contact your school for additional information related to electives.

11. What are some options for parents who work and do not have family or anyone else to supervise their child each day to make sure they’re doing their work?

Several organizations, including childcare centers, YMCAs and Boys & Girls Clubs, and various other community service groups are offering supervised options during the day for parents who have to work.

12. When will we return to school?

We are monitoring the COVID-19 numbers and are working on a plan to transition students back into the classroom when it is safe to do so for our students, our teachers and our families. This plan will be communicated once finalized.

See the full post HERE.

LATEST STORIES: