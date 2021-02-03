MCPSS Superintendent Threadgill recognized as Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill was recognized as Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year at this week’s School Superintendents of Alabama Conference in Montgomery.

A graduate of Mobile’s LeFlore High School, Threadgill served in leadership roles across the state before returning to his hometown to serve as Mobile County Public Schools’ Chief of Staff in 2017. In July 2018, he was appointed as Superintendent.

He has the unique distinction of serving as superintendent at both one of Alabama’s smallest school systems and the state’s largest school system. Over the 22 years of his educational career, he has held almost every position, from teacher and coach to principals to manager of Federal Programs, Transportation, Special Education, and more.

As Superintendent of Mobile County, Threadgill oversees 88 schools, 52,000 students, and 7,500 employees. He has overcome many challenges that the district had never seen before, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Mobile County Public Schools received national recognition for broadcasting classroom lessons for grades Pre-K through 12 live on local television stations during a statewide stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020.

He is known for his outreach to the community, where he has gone outside the walls of the classroom to build lasting partnerships with other governmental agencies and organizations. His academic focus and innovation moved Mobile County from a C on the state’s report card to a B. He has grown district leaders through a new Leadership Academy, and he has moved MCPSS toward becoming a one-on-one district with student laptops and devices.