MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools collected toys from schools around the county this week as part of its seventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

Donations from students, teachers, administrators, staff and board members will be loaded into two school buses and be dropped off at WKRG for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

This year, toys will be collected from 41 schools and the central office.

