MCPSS issues statement involving social media posts at Hankins Middle School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An official with the Mobile County Public School System has issued a statement after several concerned parents reached out to News 5. According to a spokesperson for MCPSS, several inappropriate posts were made by students on social media regarding a fight. School leaders have followed procedures and policies regarding the posts. The school district has also been working with the Mobile Police Department. There will be added security at Hankins Middle School today. The school is operating on a normal schedule and officers say it is safe for students to attend.
