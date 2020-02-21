MCPSS issues statement involving social media posts at Hankins Middle School

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An official with the Mobile County Public School System has issued a statement after several concerned parents reached out to News 5. According to a spokesperson for MCPSS, several inappropriate posts were made by students on social media regarding a fight. School leaders have followed procedures and policies regarding the posts. The school district has also been working with the Mobile Police Department. There will be added security at Hankins Middle School today. The school is operating on a normal schedule and officers say it is safe for students to attend.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories