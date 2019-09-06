MCPSS football fans prepare for long lines with new metal detectors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is implementing new security policies at all of its football stadiums. These changes are in response to a mass shooting last Friday night, August 30, at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Some of those changes include clear bags and metal detectors. The district will only use them for high school games.

It might take fans a while to get under the Friday night lights.

Celeste Murphy goes to games regularly. She said, “It’s going to be crazy, but I think it’s a good idea.”

Some of those fans we spoke to were already making a play so they don’t have a delay of game. Murphy said, “We’re going to try to get in a little early, yes, so we can miss the crowd…By 5:30, quarter to six.”

Lorenzo Gamble also goes to games regularly. He said he’ll be getting to the game early as well. He said, “Around six. I’ll do six because five o’clock traffic in Mobile is hectic…but I think it’s necessary because all the violence going on, and I’m a big fan when it comes to supporting our kids and taking care of them, making necessary adjustments as far as their safety.”

Gamble’s son plays for Causey Middle School. The pair regularly go to high school games and Gamble says those games can get pretty crowded. He said, “Everybody comes out and supports. Some kids are in college. They come and they watch their brothers and their sisters play.”

Gamble said while the changes may take some getting used to, he says he’s happy with the district’s changes. He said, “They made some excellent calls with what they’re doing. In the wake of all that’s been going on, with the mass shooting, with all the guns being produced in schools. I think it’s much necessary.”