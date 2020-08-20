MCPSS announces football game protocols

Announcement to the public comes six hours before kick off of the season's first game

Just hours before the high school football season begins, the Mobile County Public Schools has announced its COVID-19 protocols for games.

GETTING THERE: Students are required to wear a mask on the bus while being transported to and from games. Windows will be rolled down to allow for air circulation, and there will be assigned seating.



GETTING IN: . No tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets will be presold at the participating schools or will be purchased online based on the number of available .Parking is included in the cost of the ticket. Fans who do not have a ticket will not be allowed in the game. Individual schools will provide details on how to purchase tickets.Security measures put into place last year will remain in effect. All fans will be required to go through a metal detector, and only clear bags will be allowed



IN THE STADIUM: Stadium seats have been marked in order to maintain social distancing. Up to five spectators who are members of the same household may sit together in a designated seating area. Between each family will be an area of six feet designated for no seating. Fans are asked to only sit next to members of your their household.



MASKS: All fans will be required to have a face covering when entering the stadium and will be required to wear a face covering at all times inside the stadium.



CONCESSIONS. No concessions, other than bottled water, will be sold at any game. All concession stands will be closed, and no outside food or beverages will be allowed into the stadium.



BANDS: Bands can play during half-time. They must remain socially distanced (6-feet apart) during their show. each school will determine whether the band can play in the stands during the game, based on seating and the size of the band. (Each band member would have to be spaced out six feet from the next band member).



CHEERLEADERS: Cheerleaders will have to practice social distancing on the sidelines.

Williamson hosts LeFlore Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium which has announced a 7,000 capacity in the 40,000 seat facility. MCPSS teams also play at Trimmier Park, Prichard Stadium, and at on-campus stadiums at Alma Bryant, Theodore, Baker, MGM, Blount, and Citronelle High Schools.