Mcintosh teen dies in car crash involving on-duty police officer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a teenager died in a car crash Sunday evening off I-65.

ALEA says the teen from Mcintosh was driving on West Lee Street when it collided with a police officer around 8:00 pm.

No information was released about the condition of the officer or any other passengers in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories