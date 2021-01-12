Mcintosh teen dies in car crash involving on-duty police officer

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a teenager died in a car crash Sunday evening off I-65.
ALEA says the teen from Mcintosh was driving on West Lee Street when it collided with a police officer around 8:00 pm.
No information was released about the condition of the officer or any other passengers in the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- Good Samaritan pays vet bill after fire
- Join community townhall at Blue Wahoos Stadium regarding bridge repairs
- U.S. intelligence officials have 180 days to release information on UFOs
- Ring camera shows neighbor shooting dog with pellet gun; family frustrated with lack of charges
- Patriots’ Bill Belichick declines to accept Presidential Medal of Freedom