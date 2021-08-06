MCHD now leasing what use to be Forever 21 at Bel Air Mall for Vaccine and Testing Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- With The delta variant cases rising, Mobile County Health Department decided to expand their clinics across town to meet the demand. One new location just opened at Bel Air Mall in Mobile.

Mobile County Health Department is leasing out what use to be a Forever 21 as a vaccination and covid 19 rapid testing site. What use to be racked with clothes are now stocked with vaccines

“We have all three of them here it’s like a vending machine you just pick the product that you want and we will give it to you,” Rendi Murphree, Mobile County Health Department, explained. “It’s free to the public, walk ins welcomed, no appointment necessary”

They will be operating Monday- Friday from 9am-7 pm.