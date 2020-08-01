MCHD: Mobile hospitals maintaining capacity, struggle with staffing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department says Mobile hospitals are maintaining capacity in intensive care units but are struggling with staffing.

“We know healthcare workers who are frequently exposed to COVID-positive patients and are also exposed when they are out in the community that have to go home for quarantine, and when that happens, it makes it difficult to keep all of the open beds staffed,” Dr. Rendi Murphree said.

Murphree said some hospitals are opening other rooms as ICU beds in other parts of the hospital, so it is difficult to tell the percentage of open ICU beds since new beds outside the ICU are being used.

“The number changes throughout the day,” Murphree said.

The health department is advising people to postpone non-essential surgery to help alleviate stress on the staff. However, right now, there are no plans to cancel elective surgeries.

“Hospitals are faring well but are stressed,” Murphree said.

