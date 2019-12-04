McGregor Avenue reopens to traffic after months of construction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGregor Avenue has reopened after seven months of construction. Crews installed sidewalks, curbs, and improved drainage. The road closed in early April and construction was slightly delayed because of weather.

City spokesperson, Jennifer Zoghby, says there are still small things to finish up, but cars are being allowed to drive on McGregor. There are still “McGregor closed” signs posted, but the road is open, and barricades have been removed.

