McGill-Toolen selling pieces of school history

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School is selling pieces of history.

The school replaced all doors inside the buildings improving safety for the students and is selling the old doors for $25.

The doors are solid wood with glass panels. Anyone who buys one must pick it up during school hours, but the school says it does have people to help with loading.

The school also says people are welcome to stop by and take a look at the inventory.

If you have questions about the door, the school says to email dunnek@mcgill-toolen.org.

