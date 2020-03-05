Maysville residents react to Senior Bowl moving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After 70 years, the Senior Bowl is moving from Ladd-Peebles Stadium the University of South Alabama’s new football stadium.

People living near Ladd are not all happy about the decision. Besides an emotional loss, there is also a financial loss for many people.

The roar of the Senior Bowl brought more than just a good time to people who live nearby. Betty J. Lockett lives across the street from Ladd. She said, “Well I’ve been around here for 45 years, so I’m used to having the Senior Bowl… Every year we park cars, so it’s going to hurt a lot of us.”

She said the Senior Bowl provided some extra income. Lockett said, “I made $720 this year.”

She said she and her neighbors already face a major loss in parking next year. She said, “Senior Bowl is one of the biggest games we look forward to. We lost South too, we was looking forward to that too.”

She said she would regularly park cars for home games for the University of South Alabama. Lockett said, “I’m going to miss it… I hate to see it go, but that was a business decision, so…”

Already losing these two major income makers, she’s hoping the Lending Tree Bowl does not follow suit. She said, “I hope it stays because like I said all the neighbors around here they park and we’ve been doing this, I’ve been around here for 45 years, so…”

