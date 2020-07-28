Mayors of cities across the country call on Congress to prevent the government from deploying militarized agents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them. The mayors of Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate pushing for limits on agent deployments. The move came Monday as a top official said federal militarized officers would remain in Portland until attacks on the U.S. courthouse cease. Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protester.
