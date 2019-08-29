Mayors meet to discuss possible ferry service across Mobile Bay

Top Stories

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson met this week in Mobile to discuss plans to bring a ferry service to the area. Those plans are preliminary at the moment, but we’re told Stimpson and Wilson agree that both counties could benefit from a ferry service.

Research will most likely begin on how a project like this would be funded and how long it would take to bring a service like this to the Eastern Shore.

News 5’s Blake Brown is speaking with Mayor Wilson about their vision today. He’ll bring you the details later today.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories