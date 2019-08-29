Mayors meet to discuss possible ferry service across Mobile Bay

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson met this week in Mobile to discuss plans to bring a ferry service to the area. Those plans are preliminary at the moment, but we’re told Stimpson and Wilson agree that both counties could benefit from a ferry service.

We had an excellent meeting Tuesday with leadership from the City of Fairhope to discuss the possibility of a ferry. I'm encouraged we can make it happen! Mobile is on board. — Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) August 29, 2019

Research will most likely begin on how a project like this would be funded and how long it would take to bring a service like this to the Eastern Shore.

