Mayors meet to discuss possible ferry service across Mobile Bay

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson met this week in Mobile to discuss plans to bring a ferry service to the area. Those plans are preliminary at the moment, but we’re told Stimpson and Wilson agree that both counties could benefit from a ferry service.
Research will most likely begin on how a project like this would be funded and how long it would take to bring a service like this to the Eastern Shore.
News 5’s Blake Brown is speaking with Mayor Wilson about their vision today. He’ll bring you the details later today.