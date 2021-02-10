Mayor Sandy Stimpson cuts the ribbon on a new Fire Station in Spring Hill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson cut the ribbon on a brand new fire station in Spring Hill. The shiny red gates are now open!

“I think we can all agree this is a fantastic looking fire station,” Mayor Stimpson said. “We are going to provide all of our first responders with the tools, equipment and resources, and training they need to do the job.”

This fire station was 4 years in the making. This state of the art facility costs $2,500,000. That number looks small compared to the $225,000,000 that goes into maintenance for all of the fire stations combined.

“Increase your efficiency, decrease your response time and at the end of the day you should be safer,” Mayor Stimpson said.

This will be the second fire station in Mobile to be built as a co-ed facility. Fire Chief Jeremy Lami has been serving the community for 19 years and was appointed fire chief of this station last fall.

“I love to see the fact that our men and woman get to have state of the art facilities,” Lami expressed. “I mean they operate out of these facilities 365 days out of the year.”

This station was strategically built to improve the function of the fire station and protect the firefighters from any type of health concerns.

“We are constantly evaluating the department and figuring out what we need to improve,” Lami said.

Inherently, firemen are exposed to carcinogens when they respond to structure or vehicle fires. This new facility takes into account how they can reduce the exposure.

“Started evaluating what we could do inside of the station that could reduce that exposure level. One of which was ice machines and an area to decontaminate their gear immediately after a call,” Lami expressed.

There are plans on the drawing board to build another fire station in Mobile that follows the same blueprints.