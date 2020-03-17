Mayor: MPD Major John Barber to be new Spanish Fort Police Chief

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan confirmed with News 5 Monday evening that John Barber would serve as the new chief of police in Spanish Fort.

Kenny Hall currently holds the post. He stepped into the role when Former Chief David Edgar retired in the fall.

Hall previously told us his time in the post was so short because he had already been considering retiring as well.

