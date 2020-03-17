Mayor: MPD Major John Barber to be new Spanish Fort Police Chief

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan confirmed with News 5 Monday evening that John Barber would serve as the new chief of police in Spanish Fort.

Kenny Hall currently holds the post. He stepped into the role when Former Chief David Edgar retired in the fall.

Hall previously told us his time in the post was so short because he had already been considering retiring as well.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories