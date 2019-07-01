Mayor Grover Robinson announces more plans for Pensacola skate park

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced plans for new skate spots in Pensacola at a Monday morning press conference.

Robinson explained the new skate spots will feed into the new skate park being built. There will be several of the skate spots set up all around the city.

Robinson says the skate spots will serve as building blocks where kids can learn about different things while having fun.

AP Image

The skate spots will be coming to Hollice T. Williams park this fall while the bigger skate park is being built.