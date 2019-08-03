Maynard’s Donut Co. reunites young girl with stuffed animal, launches stuffed animal drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a sweet reunion for 3-year-old Nina English and her beloved stuffed animal husky Bubblegum Sprinkles Saturday morning.

Nina accidentally left Sprinkles at Maynard’s Donut Company in Pensacola last Saturday and through social media, the shop’s owners were able to find her and her father, Michael, about a week later.

“I had my sister, my mother-in-law and some other people text me,” Michael Nelson said. “They showed me the post on Facebook and all that.”

The family arrived at the shop about 9 a.m. Saturday. Nina jumped for joy as Maynard’s owner Danny DeWitt brought out the stuffed animal. He then treated her and her family to doughnuts for breakfast.

DeWitt said earlier this week it was important to reunite Nina with her stuffed animal because it was obvious through video surveillance footage that the stuffed animal was important to her.

“When she came in, she was just hugging on it and just carrying it around,” DeWitt said. “It was just real sweet so we thought we need to see if it’s possible to find her.”

DeWitt and Maynard’s will now launch a stuffed animal drive in honor of the stuffed husky called Operation Sprinkles. The stuffed animals will be donated to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and other community organizations.

DeWitt said he will give out a free doughnut to everyone who donates a stuffed animal.