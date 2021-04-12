4 people injured, 1 in critical condition after north Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says they have responded to multiple shooting victims in Birmingham’s northside Monday afternoon.

According to BFRS, one person is in critical condition and three others are in stable condition. All four have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

MAX Transit has confirmed to CBS 42 that they received a call of a person shot on a bus Monday afternoon. An official with MAX says they received another call three minutes later saying the bus was shot at as well.

According to a press release from MAX, one victim was not shot on the bus, but rather boarded the bus after being shot. The driver and other passengers were safe on the bus, the release read.

The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive. The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene as well.

Shooting investigation underway in the 3200 of 33rd Street North.

Public Information Division officers are en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 12, 2021

