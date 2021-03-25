MAWSS tanks helping reduce sanitary sewer overflows ready for service starting week of March 28

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heavy rains can lead to sanitary sewer overflows. Mobile Area Water and Sewer Systems (MAWSS) reports Three Mile Creek is the biggest problem spot for these kinds of problems, but new tanks, along with other proactive measures, look to reduce the problem.

MAWSS map of sewer mileage

The sewer is supposed to be closed, so when water gets into it, it can create a sanitary sewer overflow. MAWSS Public Relations Manager Monica Allen explained why these kinds of problems are not good. She said, “There’s all kinds of disease that’s in sewer. Those are things that you do not want in your population. They can lead to diseases that have been eradicated pretty much.”

MAWSS built two additional massive tanks that are called “swats” to help collect the water before it becomes a problem. There was already one out at the creek, so now there are three. Allen said, “They’re these huge tanks that capture the excess water that cannot go to the sewer treatment plants, so basically it just holds it there, holding tank, holds it there for a while, and then when it’s able to go through, then it lets the water go through the sewer lines as well.”

Allen says it’s doubtful MAWSS would use all three tanks at once, so there is room to grow.

The work doesn’t stop there. Across town on Halls Mills Road, basins, which are also referred to as “swabs,” are already making a big difference. Allen said, “Those have been in place for about two years and they have worked extremely well. We did have one minor mechanical failure which allowed wet weather sanitary sewer overflow, but that problem has been corrected.”

It’s all part of the company’s master plan which you can see HERE. The document explains how MAWSS is planning for the future, and tells customers what they should expect.

Allen said, “And because we’re not funded by any City or County tax dollars, we are funded by our rate payers, and that is why they have seen an increase in their sewer and water bill.”