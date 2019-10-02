Mattel releases braille version of Uno

(CNN Newsource) — Mattel has introduced a new version of Uno that will make the game more inclusive for the blind.  

Uno’s first braille deck went on sale Tuesday.  

October is Blindness Awareness Month and Uno says it is taking the opportunity to support this under served community.  

Mattel stated it worked with the National Federation of the Blind to make the game more widely accessible for the more than 7 million blind and low-vision American in the United States.

