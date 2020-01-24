Massive explosion rattles Houston area

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) – A large explosion at a building in Houston was felt for miles away and left rubble scattered in the area. The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m. Friday, with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. Houston police tweeted that they were responding and officers were blocking off streets in the area. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities of injuries, but KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward. A fire burned following the explosion.

