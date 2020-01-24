Massive explosion rattles Houston area

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - The normally private Taylor Swift has premiered a revealingly intimate documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. In it, the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking out about politics and says her 2017 sexual assault court case was a dramatic turning point in her life.

“Miss Americana" is a Netflix documentary directed by Lana Wilson, and it was one the most feverishly awaited film in this year's Sundance program.