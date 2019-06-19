Massive destruction in Perdido Key condo fire

PERDIDO KEY, Fl. (WKRG) “Oh my God!”

When flames erupted around 4 o’clock in the morning, Linda Davis was inside her condo at Pescador Landing. “We heard screaming and running upstairs above us and we thought somebody was killing somebody but a lady from the Waffle House ran down and was screaming for everybody to get out cause the whole place next door was on fire.”

Courtesy David Forbes, Jr.

Across Perdido Beach Boulevard, Kenny Fenton and his family were on vacation from Houston. “The ground was shaking, looked outside and literally felt the heat from the fire at that point.” Once the sun was up, Fenton got his drone in the air showing the scope of the devastation. “I’m noticing the footprint is very large and just the destruction. Just the absolute utter destruction.”

The 911 call was to Key Harbour condo’s but the wind driven flames would soon ignite Pescador Landing. In all, 14 units of Key Harbour are gone. Twelve units of Pescador Landing destroyed and one beach house also considered a total loss. “I saw it on the news didn’t realize it till I made a few phone calls,” says Adam Burleson, “waited till the road opened up and came out here with a truck and trailer. Unfortunately there’s nothing to take back.”

Well into the afternoon smoke continued to drift skyward. Firefighters still dousing hot spots. It’s a vacation memory Fenton says will be hard to forget. “It’s sad to see a fire but it is absolutely one for the record books. Even my 9-year-old child is going to be like Dad, remember the year?”