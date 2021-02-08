Mass vaccination clinics, new eligibility in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The Alabama Department of Public Health will begin vaccinating those 65 and older and some essential workers on Monday.

Mass vaccination clinics will be held this week in each of the state’s public health districts, including Mobile. Covid-19 vaccines are available by appointment at four locations in Mobile:

Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Road, Mobile

— By appointment only, no walkups

— getprovidencemobilecare.com

— February 8-9 (8:00am – 2:00pm)

— February 10 (8:00am – 12:00pm)



— By appointment only, no walkups

— Call (251) 341-2819 to make an appointment

Mobile Civic Center, 401 Civic Center Drive

— By appointment only, no walkups

— c19vaccine.southalabama.edu

— February 13 (8:00am – 6:00pm)

Springhill Medical Center

— By appointment only, no walkups

— springhillmedicalcenter.com

The newly expanded list of eligible vaccine recipients includes teachers and school support staff, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, public transit workers, child care employees, and those who work in judiciary including judges and district attorneys.

Mass vaccination clinics are also being held this week in Birmingham, Anniston, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Huntsville, Dothan and Selma.