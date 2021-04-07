Masks will no longer be required in Brewton City Schools beginning April 12

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — After six consecutive weeks of no COVID-19 cases in Brewton City Schools, Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Varner announced Wednesday masks will no longer be required within the school system beginning April 12.

Varner posted the following message:

Students, Parents, Teachers and Staff: This has been a unique and exceptional year for our schools. We have worked diligently to provide our students with as normal of a school year as possible in as safe of an environment as possible. We appreciate the patience, understanding, flexibility and compliance exhibited by the students, parents and staff of our district as we worked through the difficult challenges that COVID presented.

Brewton City Schools is now into its sixth consecutive week without a single case of COVID-19 reported among our teachers or students. Like many in our community, our teachers and employees have now completed their second round of vaccinations. Both locally and statewide, COVID is on the decline and the vaccinations appear to be doing what they are supposed to do. As a result, Governor Ivey’s advisers have directed her that the next step appears to be a logical progression toward more individual responsibility regarding the use of masks.

Beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, masks will no longer be required in Brewton City Schools. We will be following Governor Ivey’s directives to accept more personal responsibility over government mandates. Although we will not be requiring masks, we strongly encourage their continued use – especially when indoors or when social distancing cannot be maintained. If you feel that it is important for your child to continue wearing masks for their own protection, please encourage them to do so. Also know that if we have a spike in positive cases, we will re-implement the mask requirement.

Additionally, we will remain vigilant in our ongoing efforts to minimize the risk of COVID in our schools. We will continue our in-depth sanitization procedures, the use of social distancing when possible, and the frequent use of hand sanitizers. Outside visitors may still be restricted for many of our activities. Our before- and after-school procedures that minimize student gatherings will remain in place. Modified lunchroom procedures will remain in place. Students will continue with personal water bottles that can be filled at hand’s-free stations.

Like many of you, we are excited to take this small step toward normalcy. We hope that a full return to normal is in our near future. On behalf of the employees in the Brewton City School System, thank you for entrusting us with your children. It’s great to be a TR Miller Tiger!

Dr. Kenneth Varner, Superintendent