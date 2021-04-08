Mask mandate expires Friday — but don’t get rid of them just yet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order, which includes a mask mandate, expires Friday at 5 p.m.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t need one on hand. Requirements still vary from businesses to business and city to city.

No major municipalities in Mobile or Baldwin counties are creating their own mask mandates like Birmingham did, but Daphne will still require people to wear masks inside city hall until May 31.

Many restaurants are letting customers chose if they wish to wear one inside, while staff will continue to wear a mask.

Per President Biden’s executive order, masks are still required at airports, on commercial flights and on public transportation.

Big chains like Publix, Walmart, Target and Dollar General have not made any announcements about lifting their mask restrictions yet.