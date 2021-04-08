Mask mandate expires Friday — but don’t get rid of them just yet

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order, which includes a mask mandate, expires Friday at 5 p.m.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t need one on hand. Requirements still vary from businesses to business and city to city.

No major municipalities in Mobile or Baldwin counties are creating their own mask mandates like Birmingham did, but Daphne will still require people to wear masks inside city hall until May 31.

Many restaurants are letting customers chose if they wish to wear one inside, while staff will continue to wear a mask.

Per President Biden’s executive order, masks are still required at airports, on commercial flights and on public transportation.

Big chains like Publix, Walmart, Target and Dollar General have not made any announcements about lifting their mask restrictions yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories