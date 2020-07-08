Mary Esther man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A man convicted on child sex charges will serve life in prison without parole.

Alex Henson,31, was sentenced Wednesday for sexual battery upon a victim less than 12 (life in prison), lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presences of a child (15 years) and providing obscenity to a minor (20 years).

Authorities said Henson committed sexual acts on a girl and showed her child pornography. A search warrant revealed explicit images of children on a thumb drive. The investigation began in 2018. Henson was convicted of the charges on March 11, 2020.

