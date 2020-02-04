Mark Your Calendar: Francis in February will help build first new Catholic parish in the diocese in 40 years

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s going to be the first completely new Catholic parish in the Mobile Archdiocese in over 40 years. And, you have the chance to be there at the beginning. The more than 300 families of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church in Spanish Fort have been meeting in the Prodisee Pantry building for more than a year now. But recently they’ve made some bold steps towards building their own church. It will be right off of Highway 31 a few miles east of 181.

The congregation has already raised more than 1.5 million dollars for the project. This Saturday they’ll be holding the inaugural “Francis in February” fundraiser to help bolster the building fund. And you’ don’t have to be Catholic to help out. In fact, the church welcomes its soon-to-be neighbors to come and meet the church family.

The event is Saturday February 8th from 10 am to 3 pm.

According to the event’s Facebook page: “Food, family and fun! And it’s for a great cause. Help build the future of the first completely new Catholic Church in the Mobile Archdiocese in more than 40 years! At Francis in February, there will be games, crafts, a cake walk, live music, bingo, a BBQ cook-off and more. All proceeds go to build the new parish building on Highway 31. You don’t have to be Catholic to come enjoy the fun either. Come meet your neighbors and help create positive growth in Baldwin County. Right now we are celebrating mass in the Prodisee Pantry building, and that’s where the festival will be held too. Hope to see you there! “

WKRG News 5 is a proud sponsor of Francis in February. WKRG’s Devon Walsh will be emceeing the event. And WKRG’s Biker Dad blogger, Chris Best, is one of the volunteers for the event.

