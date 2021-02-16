Mardi Gras revelers continue Fat Tuesday celebrations throughout the night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fat Tuesday looks different this year due to the coronavirus. Early on in the day, cold temperatures kept crowds small.

People told WKRG News 5 why they decided to still go out and celebrate. Rebekah Matthews said, “I feel like we should still celebrate Mardi Gras.”

Rachel Borelon said, “I have a lot of family and friends. I’ve been here my whole life and I’ve been social distancing this whole time, and I decided just to come out for Mardi Gras.”

Rebekah said, “I feel like Mobile is superior to New Orleans because New Orleans shut all of the streets down, and then Mobile is still out here celebrating. I mean, they’re not going to let Covid shut anything down.”

Earlier in the day, downtown was quiet. Jennifer Perryman said, “It’s really different, it’s a ghost town there should be people everywhere right now, food trucks everywhere and porta-potties everywhere!” Judy Gulledge said, “It is most definitely strange, no barricades, no crowds.”