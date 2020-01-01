Marching bands, floats take part in 2020 Rose Bowl parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Marching bands and floral floats moved through the streets under mostly sunny California skies as the 131st Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day. A flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber and a performance by singer Ally Brooke kicked off the annual extravaganza in Pasadena. It featured dozens of colorful floats decked out with countless flowers. The theme is “The Power of Hope.” The grand marshals were actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Spectators started lining the route Tuesday, many of them camping on sidewalks and braving chilly overnight temperatures.

The West Harrison Hurricane Band, the Pride of South Mississippi also took part in today’s parade.

