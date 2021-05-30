March to end violence held in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A peaceful march and rally to end gun violence was held in Prichard on Sunday.

Multiple greek organizations, the NAACP, and community members gathered in Prichard Sunday afternoon for a peaceful march and protest. Centered on ending violence, especially violence involving young people.

“We just want to show them that we care and that we are trying to make a difference in the city of Prichard where we live,” said Gwendolyn Bryant, one of the organizers.

Dozens participated at the march that began at Vigor High School and ended at City Hall. Their main goal: to end the violence, particularly gang and gun-related violence in their community. They held signs and chanted “Stop the violence.”

One name mentioned multiple times was 14-year-old Vigor High School student Daylen Mcbride, who was shot and killed earlier this month on May 5 and left for dead on West Main Street. Organizers say his death and other recent ones that have been among the youth is what really set off this march and rally.

“Well, being an alumnus of Vigor and a former educator, when I saw that it really hit my heart it bothered me greatly as if it was my child,” said Douglas July, one of the organizers. “And to have had friends who have lost children to violence, it bothered me, so God laid it on my heart to initiate this.”

Once they were done marching, they stopped in front of City Hall and had multiple people speak, centering on what can be done now. The group hopes to soon have seminars for the youth and their parents to help them with conflict resolution and ways of finding answers without resorting to violence.