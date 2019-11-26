Maple Street Biscuit Company is a restaurant for the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maple Street Biscuit Company is a relatively new restaurant in Mobile. While their Mobile store is their 33rd location, the company prides themselves in not being a typical chain restaurant by really catering to the needs of each community.

This starts with how they choose name certain aspects of the company such as managers being called “community leaders”, the restaurants being called “community stores” and the cashiers being called “ambassadors.” It even goes further with a calendar of community events being up in their store, and the employees participating in community service such as blood drives, spirit nights, and hurricane relief.

Lauren Luna, the community leader of the Mobile store, says, “Each store kind of does similar things, but also different things. Whatever the needs of that community are!”

There are also some unique aspects that Maple Street Biscuit Company does to connect with their customers. First, their menu is filled with homemade and tailored recipes that are fresh and made to order. Second, instead of calling the name of the customer when the order is ready, each month the ambassador asks a different question to each customer. For instance, last month’s question was “What is your monster name?” while this month’s question is “What would you name your turkey for Thanksgiving?” They use the answer to that question to call our your order!

This company loves and participates each community that it is in! Check out the video for more details!