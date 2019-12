MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The two men charged with felony murder in the death an economics professor pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

20-year-olds Tiquez Timmons and Derric Scott are charged with felony murder. Detectives believe the murder started as a burglary attempt. Prosecutors have said Scott was the shooter, but both Timmons and Scott are charged with felony murder. A felony murder charge is when a murder is committed in commission of another crime. In this case, the other crime would be burglary.