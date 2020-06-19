‘Manipulated media’: Twitter adds warning to Trump tweet again

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter has added another warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets.
The President had tweeted out a video doctored version of a 2019 viral video that showed a black and a white toddler hugging.
In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with a fake CNN headline that says, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby” with a followup headline that read “Racisy baby probably Trump voter”
This is the third time the president has been flagged for a tweet the first time applied fact checks to two of his tweets and a second was in regards to “glorifying violence” following protests over the death of George Floyd.
LATEST STORIES
- Crews battle early morning fire in Pensacola
- Driver crashes through front gate at NAS Saufley Field, killed in crash
- Mobile’s first virtual Juneteenth celebration set for this weekend
- Plenty of Summer Heat with Few Summer Showers
- Prichard prepares for Juneteenth celebration