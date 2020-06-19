‘Manipulated media’: Twitter adds warning to Trump tweet again

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter has added another warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

The President had tweeted out a video doctored version of a 2019 viral video that showed a black and a white toddler hugging.

In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with a fake CNN headline that says, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby” with a followup headline that read “Racisy baby probably Trump voter”

This is the third time the president has been flagged for a tweet the first time applied fact checks to two of his tweets and a second was in regards to “glorifying violence” following protests over the death of George Floyd.

