ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway in Robertsdale. Police are looking for a man who stole a truck. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police describe him as a white man with long blonde hair.

The manhunt began on Wilters Street near the Baldwin Beach Express after he abandoned the vehicle. It has now moved to the area surrounding Highway 90.

If you see him do not approach him and call Robertsdale Police immediately.