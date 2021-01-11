Manhunt underway for Christmas rape suspect after he’s spotted in west Mobile neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway for “Mobile’s Most Wanted” after he was spotted in a west Mobile neighborhood.

Police say Todd Overstreet, 50, broke into a random woman’s house on Christmas Day, waited for her to come home, and raped her.

It happened in the Country Club Village area.

Overstreet has been on the run ever since and was spotted in the Huffman Estates neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

People who live on Huffman Drive tell WKRG News 5 they were aware of Overstreet because he has a family member who lives in the neighborhood.

Police didn’t think he was there until a family member found him hiding in his home, according to neighbors.

That’s when Overstreet allegedly made a run for it around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon and fled the neighborhood.

“We were having a birthday party. Our grandchildren were over at the house for cake and ice cream when we got word that he was in the neighborhood so we called our grandchildren inside. They were playing outside and just a few minutes after that, my daughter saw him run down our driveway,” a neighbor told WKRG News 5.

Dozens of police officers responded the neighborhood.

Overstreet still hasn’t been found and neighbors tell WKRG News 5 he fled the area on foot.

Police are concerned he could still be in the area and continued to canvass the neighborhood on Monday morning.

Overstreet is considered to be “Mobile’s Most Wanted Fugitive” and police say he could be armed and dangerous.

Police say Overstreet stole a truck in Daphne on New Year’s Eve. The truck is a black, 2017 F-150 4×4 with an Indiana tag number CBP268. So far, detectives have determined that Overstreet has ties to Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi.

If you see Overstreet, call police at 251-208-7211.

