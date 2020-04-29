Manhunt underway for attempted murder suspect in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect. Kelvin Agee is considered armed and dangerous.

Kelvin Agee

Deputies are searching the Scyrene area at this time. Call 911 if you have any information for law enforcement.

