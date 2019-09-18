Manhunt suspect stole truck from Robertsdale business, police say

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police have confirmed Tuesday night’s manhunt suspect stole a truck from a Robertsdale pool business. Police tell us William Young ran away after he was spotted in the stolen truck near Wilters Street and Baldwin Beach Express. At one point during the search roadblocks were conducted along Highway 90 as police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies worked to canvas the area in search of Young.

The manhunt last about an hour, but Young was not located. During a WKRG Facebook Live deputies began searching the property surrounding a home near Highway 90.

We’re told the suspect has active felony warrants in Escambia County, FL and in Robertsdale.

Young should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. We’re told the suspect was armed when he fled the truck Tuesday night.

Young is a white man with long blonde hair and he has a large tattoo on his arm.