MPD: Man, woman shot off Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man and a woman were shot on Cherokee Street off Halls Mill Road Thursday night.
Mobile Police responded to Cherokee Street at 9:05 p.m. Police say both victims were transported to the hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Two people were detained in reference to the shooting.
