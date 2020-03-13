MPD: Man, woman shot off Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man and a woman were shot on Cherokee Street off Halls Mill Road Thursday night.

Mobile Police responded to Cherokee Street at 9:05 p.m. Police say both victims were transported to the hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Two people were detained in reference to the shooting.

