Man, woman indicted in Fort Walton Beach murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people have been indicted by an Okaloosa County grand jury in connection to the death of a Edgar Williams Jennings on Nov. 19.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Monday Jordan Elijah Phillips and Carissa Lynn Parker were indicted for first-degree premeditated murder.

The charges arose from the November incident in which law enforcement found Jennings shot and killed at his residence in Fort Walton Beach.

Both Phillips and Parker are being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail. Both defendant’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21.