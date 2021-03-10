Man with child in car leads deputies on chase in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE– BCSO says the man involved in a chase Wednesday night had guns in the car and a personal-use amount of narcotics. He was headed back to Louisiana.
ORIGINAL STORY– The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says they were led on a short pursuit Wednesday evening on Interstate 65. The driver had a child in the vehicle, according to BCSO.
Deputies were able to spike the vehicle, bringing it to a stop between Perdido and Bay Minette.
WKRG News 5 is working to gather more details, but traffic is moving slowly in the area as law enforcement continues to work the scene.
We’ll bring you more updates as they become available.