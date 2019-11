ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

Judah Scott Puckett was last seen on Nov. 17 leaving the 1800-block of North 61st Avenue. He was wearing a white sweatshirt and shorts and driving a 2007 Blue Jeep Wrangler bearing North Carolina license plate number FAP3591.

If you have any information about Judah’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.

Missing/Endangered Adult: Judah Scott Puckett, DOB: 9/22/96Judah Scott Puckett was last seen on November 17th leaving… Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 17, 2019

