Man who confessed to 2008 murder accused of strangling another woman

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Eldee Henage confessed to killing a teenager more than a decade ago, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

News 5 has been digging into Henage’s past and we have found he is no stranger to law enforcement. He has been in and out of Mobile Metro Jail with a criminal history that dates back to 1993. The large majority of his charges have been for drugs or domestic violence.

In his recent confession, Henage told investigators he strangled Nancy Cowan to death in January 2008 and buried her in his backyard. Now a decade later, he’s accused of trying to strangle another woman. Henage was recently indicted on a charge of aggravated stalking. He is accused of trying to strangle and peep into the windows of a woman who had filed a protection order against him in 2018. In that case, he is set for a mental evaluation in December.

In the death of Nancy Cowan, Henage is charged with murder and corpse abuse.

LATEST STORIES