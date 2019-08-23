Man who claims serial killings to plead guilty in 2 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/ AP) An accused serial killer who confessed to killing two women in Mobile is expected to plead guilty to two Ohio slayings.

Samuel Little told authorities he has killed at least 90 women. He is scheduled Friday to appear via Skype from California state prison, where he’s serving multiple life sentences.

Court documents show Hamilton County Judge Melba Marsh will sentence the 80-year-old man. A call by the Associated Press seeking comment was left for Little’s attorney.

Little is charged with the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart. She was last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was found dumped in Grove City, near Columbus, Ohio.

Little is also charged with a second Cincinnati murder. That woman remains unidentified.

Mobile police interviewed Little last year about the 1984 murders of two women, Ida Mae Campbell and Hannah Bonner. In an exclusive interview with News 5 in November, Major John Barber said Little confessed to the crimes.

“He gave information to our detective relating to two unsolved homicides in 1984 that would suggest he would be the one that committed the crimes due to the information he had was intimate to somebody that had been there that night,” said Major Barber.

Little has not been charged with either murder in Mobile. In November, authorities told News 5 the cases would be reviewed by a Grand Jury.