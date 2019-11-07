Man wearing Halloween mask is confronted by armed homeowner

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A recent burglary of a home in Atmore has sparked an investigation.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells News 5 two men entered a home last week and one of the suspects was wearing a Halloween-style mask.

Chief Brooks says the homeowner confronted the two men with a firearm.

“After seeing the homeowner, the two men fled out of the home and left in a vehicle that was parked in the street,” said Chief Brooks.

The second suspect was using a hoodie to cover his face.

This happened at a home in Perch Street. If you have any information you’re asked to call Atmore Police right away.

